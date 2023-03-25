Photos from Judy Ann Santos' Instagram account and ABS-CBN.

MANILA — A "The Voice Kids Philippines" 3-chair turner explained why he was named after Judy Ann Santos' son, Lucho.

Eleven-year-old Lucho Bobis, from Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, said that his mother thought that he was going to be a girl when he was still in her womb.

"Pagkapanganak po ni Mama sa’kin, nagulat po silang lahat na lalaki po pala and wala na pong maisip (na pangalan) si Mama kasi ang iniisip niya po is pambabaeng name," Bobis said.

"Naalala niya po ‘yung anak ni Ms. Judy Ann Santos na cute na cute po si Mama roon, ‘yun na po ang pinangalan ni Mama sa’kin," he said.

Bobis wowed the judges with his rendition of "Himala" and made them all turn.

Tandingan's convincing powers with "The Voice Philippines" season 2 winner Jason Dy worked to make him the latest addition to her team.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its fifth weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Kzhoebe Nicole Baker

Kathryn Ashley Tenorio

Candice Flores

Francheska Nora

Janrel Villacruel

Charyl Deanne Pardo

Shane Bernabe

Marvy Shey Villalobo

Akiesha Singh

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Rhian Zeph Tiwana

Sab Paica

Savannah Pudadera

Zoe Quizol

Janicka Lorenzo

Lucho Bobis

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

Ysabelle Cruz

Deion Ang

Krizel Mabalay

Jade Casildo

Kendall Valerio

Rai Fernandez

Camille Mataga

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

