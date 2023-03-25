MANILA — A "The Voice Kids Philippines" 3-chair turner explained why he was named after Judy Ann Santos' son, Lucho.
Eleven-year-old Lucho Bobis, from Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, said that his mother thought that he was going to be a girl when he was still in her womb.
"Pagkapanganak po ni Mama sa’kin, nagulat po silang lahat na lalaki po pala and wala na pong maisip (na pangalan) si Mama kasi ang iniisip niya po is pambabaeng name," Bobis said.
"Naalala niya po ‘yung anak ni Ms. Judy Ann Santos na cute na cute po si Mama roon, ‘yun na po ang pinangalan ni Mama sa’kin," he said.
Bobis wowed the judges with his rendition of "Himala" and made them all turn.
Tandingan's convincing powers with "The Voice Philippines" season 2 winner Jason Dy worked to make him the latest addition to her team.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its fifth weekend:
Team Bamboo
John Matthew Bendoy
Tin-tin Marty
Chloe Cañega
Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
Princess J Cañete
Kzhoebe Nicole Baker
Kathryn Ashley Tenorio
Candice Flores
Francheska Nora
Janrel Villacruel
Charyl Deanne Pardo
Shane Bernabe
Marvy Shey Villalobo
Akiesha Singh
Team KZ
Summer Pulido
Renzo Niez
Aera Castro
Honey Centeno
Xai Martinez
Kreya Morta
Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
Rhian Zeph Tiwana
Sab Paica
Savannah Pudadera
Zoe Quizol
Janicka Lorenzo
Lucho Bobis
Team Martin
Fabio Santos
Rafa Tan
Patricia Delos Santos
John David Centeno
Kai Marmeto
Ysabelle Cruz
Deion Ang
Krizel Mabalay
Jade Casildo
Kendall Valerio
Rai Fernandez
Camille Mataga
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
