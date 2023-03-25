Selena Gomez condemns bashing vs Hailey Bieber

Photos from Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's Instagram accounts.

American artist Selena Gomez on Friday condemned the bashing faced by her ex-boyfriend's wife Hailey Bieber.

In an Instagram story, Gomez revealed that Bieber reached out to her and hoped that all the negative comments should end.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the artist said in the caption.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," she added.

Bieber also took her sentiments on Instagram stories thanking Gomez for speaking up.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as she and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and me. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," Bieber said.

"Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including me. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2019. Gomez and Justin had an on-and-off relationship since 2011.

