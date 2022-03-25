'Umma' tackles intergenerational trauma among immigrants

Sandra Oh and Fivel Stewart play mother and daughter in ‘Umma.’ Photo courtesy: Sony ‘Umma’

The supernatural thriller 'Umma' stars Sandra Oh as a woman desperately trying to escape the effects of an abusive relationship with her mother.

'Umma' is the Korean word for 'mother,' and the movie delves into the trauma experienced by immigrant parents and how it affects the generations that come after them. Its writer and director Iris K. Shim said that although she also looked at some Asian horror films for inspiration, she wanted to make sure that her own perspective as an Asian American filmmaker was reflected in the movie.

Photo courtesy: Sony ‘Umma’

"When I first wrote the script, I set out to write a contained story that was really sort of a character piece within this sort of genre lens. And as soon as I decided to feature Korean American characters as a protagonist, I started to really draw upon a lot of my own experiences growing up as a child of immigrants in America and my own struggle with identity of you know: 'When am I Korean? When am I American? What is this very sort of unique experience as Asian Americans'," Shim said.

Sandra Oh with writer-filmmaker Iris K. Shim. Photo courtesy: Sony ‘Umma’

Shim also shared her thoughts on impostor syndrome that many talents of color grapple with when getting a big opportunity.

"I think that's a very sort of common experience and I definitely have the feelings, 'Do I deserve to be here? Did I make the right choice to even want to be able to tell stories in this way?' But I just had to sort of silence those voices and just say, 'I deserve this as much as anyone else does.' And it's really about sort of trying to silence that voice. And being able to just kind of embrace the opportunity to do these things that I grew up with, wishing that I saw more Asian faces on the screen. And so the fact that I'm now able to do that is very gratifying and I have to really sort of hold on to that. To say that what I'm trying to do is important."

'Umma' also stars Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, and Odeya Rush.