

MANILA - Megastar Sharon Cuneta has apologized for the words she used in a social media post calling out senatorial aspirant Salvador Panelo for using her song "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas" in a campaign sortie.

In a lengthy post on Facebook and Instagram, Cuneta said she felt slighted and thought her husband, vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan, was being belittled when her song was sung by a candidate who is not running under the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

The Megastar did not mention Panelo by name.

"I posted about someone singing my song during a campaign sortie that wasn't one of VP Leni and Kiko's. I thought that since I said 'I only allow Leni-Kiko (people) to sing it (during campaign season is what I meant)', people would understand why I reacted in such a way. Truth is I felt slighted. Sa akin, parang minamaliit si Kiko at ang pagtakbo niya ng VP. Dahil sa dinami-dami ng kanta, bakit naman kanta ko pa ang napili? Dahil kaya Goliath ang VP candidate niya sa David kong asawa?” Nasaktan ako. Ang pagkakamali ko lang, sana yun mismo ang pinost ko. Pero dinaan ko sa biro at sarcasm, kaya madaming di nakaunawa,” Cuneta said.



"My song is 36 years old. Ilang libo na ang umawit ng kanta ko sa parties, contests, shows. Never ko ipinagdamot ang awit ko kahit kanino. In fact, I feel honored whenever someone chooses it to sing. ... Pero panahon ng kampanya ngayon iba ang dating sa akin nung inawit ng politiko na hindi namin kapartido. ... Actually iniisip ko nga kung kailan ako nagdamot ng kahit ano. Wala akong maisip. Mula ng bata ako mas masaya ako sa pagbibigay kesa nagtatago ng puedeng ibigay. Kanta ko pa kaya?"

Cuneta also stressed that she is not aware that the candidate had a child with special needs.

According to Panelo, an administration ally, “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” is one of his favorite songs as it reminds him of his late son, who had Down syndrome.

"Hindi ko rin naman alam noon na meron pala siyang special child at siya ang naaalala niya sa awit ko. At balita ko, gagamitin na daw niya ito 'to raise awareness on the needs of special children,'" Cuneta said.

The Megastar said she also helped and supported children with special needs since 1993 and was named Honorary Chairperson by the Chosen Children Village Foundation.

Cuneta apologized for the words used in her post. “So though I stand by my feelings and thoughts on the matter. I would like to apologize for the words I used in my post and to those who [were] hurt by them. I should have just said exactly how I was feeling, and in a more respectful manner - no matter what. I am also so sorry, my Sharmy/ Sharonians. I disappointed you," she said.

"I am posting this knowing so many have already decided they would hate me whether I did or said something, or even when I didn’t. That doesn’t matter. What does is that those of you who love me know that this is from my heart. And that I am grateful for you. God knows because He sees everything. Again, I am sorry. And how I wish tapos na ang buwan ng Mayo,” Cuneta added.

Last week, Cuneta deleted her post calling out Panelo for singing her song "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas."

This, after Panelo revealed in a statement that he got permission from Viva Records to sing the song, composed by the late Willy Cruz.

“I did reach out to the copyright owner, Viva Records, and they've confirmed that I have permission to sing the song,” he said on his Facebook page.

“I will continue to sing it, and will now use it to raise awareness for the plight of children with special needs. As the song goes: ‘Kahit ilang awit ay aking aawitin, hanggang ang himig ko’y maging himig mo na rin,’” Panelo said.