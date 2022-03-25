SB19 supports call to protect Masungi Georeserve

Pinoy supergroup SB19 have lent their voice to echo the calls to save the Masungi Georeserve, which protects parts of the watershed in Rizal.

In the Twitter account of the Masungi Georeserve, it shared that SB19 joined several groups to restore and sustain the eco-tourism site’s forests and watershed.

“Help! Masungi is in danger! Amid the chaotic election season, quarries, illegal resorts, & shady enablers are moving underhandedly to stop conservation efforts,” the tweet stated.

#ATIN @SB19Official #SB19



Help! Masungi is in danger! Amid the chaotic election season, quarries, illegal resorts, & shady enablers are moving underhandedly to stop conservation efforts.



Share the OP-ED: https://t.co/8B1gX9SjxW

Sign the petition: https://t.co/Kk4mwVFDeQ pic.twitter.com/yLGZFE3uyx — Masungi Georeserve (@MasungiGeo) March 25, 2022

Actress Nadine Lustre, who has been vocal about environmental causes over the years, also teamed up with the Masungi Georeserve Foundation in its campaign in June last year.

On its social media channels, the environment sanctuary shared photos of Lustre, an “honorary park ranger,” standing with Masungi’s rangers.

In September 2021, environmental groups called on the government to work harder to protect the country’s land and environment defenders, after the Philippines ranked as among the deadliest even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Greenpeace Philippines said private companies, as well as the government, should be held accountable for atrocities against environment workers for the sake of “profits.”

The Masungi Georeserve, in a separate statement, said they need help and assistance from the public and authorities in protecting pristine areas.

Two of the award-winning nature reserve’s park rangers survived a shooting incident in late July during their rounds at the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape.

Before the attack, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued cease and desist orders against establishments encroaching the watershed.

“It is important more than ever to take the situation seriously and demand for stronger protections for our rangers and defenders who protect us all,” Masungi Georeserve said, noting that illegal fencing, quarrying, and harassment hounded the nature reserve in the past 2 years.