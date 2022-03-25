Photos from Sharon Cuneta's Instagram page and Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

It appears that the misunderstanding between showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta and senatorial bet Salvador Panelo about the actress’ song “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” can now end after their back-to-back posts Friday.

Panelo wrote a lengthy letter in an apparent response to the apology of Cuneta. According to the senatorial candidate, no apology was necessary because he was not hurt by the warning previously given by Cuneta about using her song during campaigns.

“I don’t want to assume that your apology is for me because I was not named, but no apology for me is necessary. I was not hurt. I just felt sad that you felt slighted or offended, and I apologize for that. I had no intention to do that at all,” Panelo said in a statement.

He went on to explain anew why he sang Cuneta’s song. Panelo shared before that “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas” is one of his favorite songs as it reminds him of his late son, who had Down syndrome.

“I know you would not have reacted that way if you knew that so I understand you, and hold no ill will towards you,” he added.

Despite the initial reaction of Cuneta, Panelo said he is happy because of the buzz it created which gave the song “a new meaning” to include the unconditional love of a parent for his child.

“More are also now aware of the plight of children with disabilities (CWD) and their families. I hope this gives you comfort amid the difficulties you encountered with this issue,” Panelo continued.

The administration ally also hoped that Cuneta and her husband, vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan, would help them provide for the needs of CWDs.

“I hope that, through you, Team Leni Kiko can cross party lines to join our advocacy to provide free therapy and special education for CWDs, and nursing homes or facilities for orphaned or abandoned CWDs,” he said.

Earlier, Cuneta apologized for the words she used in a social media post calling out Panelo for using her song "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas" in a campaign sortie.

In a lengthy post on Facebook and Instagram, Cuneta said she felt slighted and thought Pangilinan was being belittled when her song was sung by a candidate who is not running under the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

Cuneta also stressed that she is not aware that the candidate had a child with special needs.

