Photo from Film Development Council of the Philippines

Erik Matti’s award-winning film “On the Job: The Missing 8” continues to compete internationally, this time in Switzerland.

According to a Facebook post of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, “On the Job: The Missing 8” has been selected as one of the feature films competing at the 36th Fribourg International Film Festival.

The Switzerland-based competition runs from March 18 to 27, 2022.

The Fribourg International Film Festival takes place every year in March and takes part in projects all year long.

The international competition is considered as the backbone of the festival, presenting about 12 new productions from Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Eastern Europe annually that stand out for their innovation and capability to touch the audience.

Last February, Matti's film made its Philippine premiere at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo as part of “WAGI! Celebration of Filipino Excellence,” a series of film screenings at the CCP which showcases world-class acting talent that is now on its third installment.

The film made its world premiere on September 10 last year at the 78th Venice Film Festival, where it was entered in the main competition for the Golden Lion. It earned for John Arcilla the Coppa Volpi (Volpi Cup) for Best Actor.



"On the Job: The Missing 8" tells the story of a corrupt reporter for a local newspaper who is forced to start an investigation following the disappearance of his colleagues and pits him against his personal interests.

Meanwhile, an inmate who is routinely released from prison to carry out assassinations, begins to plan ways to regain his freedom by any means necessary.

It is also available for streaming on HBO Go.

