Ogie Alcasid flies to US with Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino for concert tour

Posted at Mar 25 2022 11:12 AM

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid left for the United States with Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino for their US concert tour "OA sa Love in the U.S.A." 

Alcasid took to Instagram on Thursday night to share their photo onboard the plane.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"See you, guys! On the plane na," Alcasid wrote.

In an earlier post on social media, Alcasid shared a clip of his "It's Showtime" co-hosts waving him goodbye.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Will miss these guys," he wrote.

He also posted a snap which shows his wife Regine Velasquez hugging him from behind.

"This is never easy. I already miss you love," Alcasid shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the comment section of his post, Velasquez left the message: "I love you baba."

Alcasid, Gutierrez, and Avelino will be performing at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on March 26, at the Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, California on April 2, and at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California on April 3.

