Heaven Peralejo hits 3M followers on Instagram



Actress Heaven Peralejo hit another milestone on social media as she reached 3 million followers on Instagram.

Peralejo took to Instagram to thank her fans for their continued support.

"Happy 3M followers here on Instagram!! Thank you for the continuous love and support," she said.

Recently, Peralejo hit the beach just a few days after PAGASA declared that the summer season has officially begun in the Philippines.

As seen in her recent Instagram updates, Peralejo flew to Boracay where she enjoyed a dip in the sea.

“Heaven on earth,” she wrote in the caption of one of her posts.

Clad in white two-piece swimsuit, Peralejo flaunted her sexy figure capturing the attention of her followers.

In December last year, Peralejo announced that she finally finished her business management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities or SISFU.

“Ang pag-aartista pwedeng mawala anytime. Pero kung nakatapos ka pwede mong magamit ito to change career,” she quoted her mom as telling her.

Peralejo was last seen in the ABS-CBN series “Bagong Umaga.