MANILA -- Singer and "Pinoy Big Brother" finalist Anji Salvacion is thankful for the chance to release her debut single "Dalampasigan," saying the song represents her life.

"Sobrang-sobrang happy ako and I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity, for giving me this blessing because He knows what I've gone through before I get to release this song. He knows what I've gone through my whole life and this song represents my life and it represents din the beautiful memories that I had with my father," Salvacion said in Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday.

"Sobrang overwhelming po siya. Sobrang nakakataba rin ng puso na finally I get to share it to other people," she said added.

Salvacion said she hopes her song can also give comfort to other people.

"It's all about like sharing din po yung comfort to others kasi the song talks about your home, which is like the love of your loved ones na kahit if that person is not around, you can feel their love within you. And that love within you is your home," she said.

The song also reminds her of her good memories in Siargao.

Salvacion composed “Dalampasigan” during her stay inside the "PBB" house as part of a fundraising event for victims of super typhoon Odette, including residents of Siargao.

She first performed “Dalampasigan” during a December livestreamed concert, “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya,” held by ABS-CBN Foundation.

Salvacion, who was raised in Siargao, turned poignant during the performance, in light of the wide-scale devastation left by the typhoon.

Salvacion, along with volleyball player Alyssa Valdez, are the representatives of the “PBB” celebrity edition, and will compete against the respective Top 2 of the adult and teen editions.

