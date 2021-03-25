‘Nakailang sampal!’ Viewers cheer raging Jane de Leon in ‘Manloloko’ episode of ‘Ang Probinsyano’

The ‘Manloloko’ episode of ‘Ang Probinsyano’ saw Lia (Jane de Leon) discovering the affair of her fiancé Albert (Geoff Eigenmann) with their colleague Andrea (AJ Raval). ABS-CBN

MANILA — Jane de Leon is earning praise for her portrayal of a betrayed girlfriend in the March 24 episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

In the aptly titled “Manloloko” episode, Lia (de Leon) caught her fiancé Albert (Geoff Eigenmann) getting intimate with their colleague Andrea (AJ Raval). Worse, she discovered the affair inside her own home with Albert.

An anguished Lia, who considered Andrea a friend and not just a work mate in the police force, turned violent against her and Albert.

With Lia restrained by her boyfriend, Andrea managed to escape and drive away — with only a blanket covering her.

The ensuing confrontation between Lia and Albert saw the cracks of their relationship widening, with the latter pinning the blame on Lia for supposedly prioritizing their work over their plans for the future.

Confused, Lia argued out that her dedication to her job has everything to do with their plans to settle down.

Albert’s insecurities as an elite cop also surfaced, as he accused Lia of trying to outrank him on purpose.

“Bakit ako ‘yung sinisisi mo? Mahal na mahal kita. Ito lang ang igaganit mo sa akin?” Lia said, before slapping Albert and storming out of their house.

In comments on the official upload of the scene on YouTube, viewers commended de Leon’s performance as Lia, with a number saying they were surprised by her acting talent.

“May ibubuga talaga!” one fan commented.

“Nakailang sampal sa Lia,” another said, while cheering for de Leon’s character.

One viewer brought up de Leon’s superhero casting, writing, “Sa lakas ng sapak ni Darna, tanggal ngipin ni Berto!”

In the latest season of “Ang Probinsyano,” Lia and Albert are the leaders of the Black Ops team tasked with hunting down Cardo (Coco Martin). Their first encounter with Cardo led to his wife Alyana’s (Yassi Pressman) death.

The Wednesday episode saw the vengeful Cardo tracking down the house of Lia and Albert. Aiming from a distance, Cardo saw the confrontation unfold among the couple and Andrea.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights with new episodes, and is accessible Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

