Nadine Lustre to hold digital concert on Kumu in May

MANILA -- Actress and singer Nadine Lustre is set to return to the concert stage as Careless Music announced her upcoming digital concert on live streaming app Kumu in May.

The record label revealed the upcoming “Wildest Dreams” concert in its first-ever online trade launch last March 24, months after Lustre released her first full-length album.

The announcement came alongside the introduction of the company's newest artists and their project initiatives for 2021.

Lustre’s album was released last November 2020 which featured a dozen of songs, highlighted by the title track “Wildest Dreams,” “Ivory,” and “Dance With Danger.”

The 27-year-old actress will also launch a film concert in August this year.

James Reid, Careless Music founder and Lustre’s former boyfriend, is also expected to release a couple of new songs in May and June, after his recent single “Soda.”

Meanwhile, the record label welcomed new artists such as Jolianne, anb R&B singer-songwriter from Cebu, and award-winning Pinoy dance group A-Team.

Jolianne joined "The Voice Kids" and opened for international acts such as Air Supply and Michael Learns To Rock.

The Cebuana will be launching her new single, “Sublime,” on March 26 to be followed by another song in June.

A-Team, on the other hand, is being promoted by Careless Music as a standalone act.

