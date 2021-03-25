Marco Alcaraz to complete 14-day quarantine despite conflicting COVID-19 test results

Photo from Marco Alcaraz's Instagram account

Actor Marco Alcaraz has vowed to complete his 14-day quarantine despite receiving conflicting COVID-19 test results, wherein he tested positive in a swab test but negative in saliva antigen and different RT-PCR tests.

In a vlog uploaded on Thursday, Alcaraz was baffled by the three results he had received but decided to finish the mandatory quarantine period for the safety of his family and co-workers.

Alcaraz said he got a call on March 16, saying he tested positive for COVID-19 after a staff member in their lock-in taping in Cavite got exposed to the virus.

But the actor was surprised to learn that his roommate for five days turned out to be negative, which prompted him to do a saliva antigen test.

“Positive po ako sa COVID. Sobrang di ako makapaniwala. Di ko matanggap na...wala akong nararamdaman, asymptomatic ako. Ang hindi ko pa matanggap kasi for the 5 days na nag-isolate kami, may roommate po ako. And yung roommate ko nag-negative siya. Then ako nag-positive,” he said.

He showed in the 10-minute clip that his saliva antigen test was negative. Still confused with the results, he, then, asked for another RT-PCR test two days after and got another negative result.

“It turns out to be negative po ulit. Sobrang naguguluhan ako talaga. Pero just to be safe, para sa mga bata, para kay Lara, para sa ibang tao, I will complete my isolation here,” Alcaraz bared.

Keeping a positive mindset, the actor said he is now using his time to reflect and pray for everyone’s safety but admitted he misses his wife, beauty queen Lara Quigaman, and their three kids.

Alcaraz also got emotional when reading the letter of his son, Noah, saying he is hoping for his father to come home soon.

