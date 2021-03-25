K-pop star IU returns with new album, single ‘Lilac’

Teaser photo for Korean singer IU’s album ‘Lilac.’ Twitter: @_IUofficial



South Korean singer IU dropped Thursday her highly anticipated album, “Lilac,” along with the music video for the lead single of the same name.

The 10-track record is IU’s fifth studio album and her first full-length release in 4 years, after 2017’s “Palette.”

“Lilac” is fronted by 2 singles — one that shares the name of the album and “Coin,” which has a music video scheduled for release on Friday.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The 27-year-old K-pop veteran, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, penned the lyrics to all the tracks. One of the songs, “Revolving Song,” was co-written by and features Korean R&B singer Dean, while another was co-written by Lee Chan-hyuk of the K-pop duo Akdong Musician.

The singer gave fans a taste of “Lilac” in January through the pre-release single “Celebrity,” a dance-pop track that explored the themes of fame and identity.

IU is one of the best-selling solo acts in K-pop, a music scene dominated by groups. She debuted in 2008 and achieved success with her 2010 song “Good Day,” named by music publication Billboard as the best K-pop song of the 2010s.

Aside from her music career, IU is also a popular actress, starring in several television shows such as “Dream High,” “The Producers,” “My Mister,” “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” and “Hotel del Luna.” She is currently working on a movie with Park Seo-joon, set for release this year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: