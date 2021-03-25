Gary V gives inspiring message after wife Angeli catches COVID-19

MANILA – Gary Valenciano gave an update about their household after his wife Angeli Pangilinan tested positive for COVID-19.

In a vlog posted on Thursday, Valenciano said his wife is doing okay and that they communicate with each other through Facetime constantly since they are staying in separate rooms.

“Somehow, it’s made the bond even stronger because I do miss having her with me. But I am thankful that my children are around and I am just sharing this with you. I am just giving you an update that we are going to be okay. It’s mild,” he said.

Valenciano also thanked all their friends who have been sending words of encouragement.

“I know many of you are also concerned because high risk na nga ako. But whatever happens, I am not going to go through it alone. I may not even go through it at all,” said Valenciano, who is diabetic.

According to Valenciano, he took his RT-PCR swab test on Tuesday just to make sure that he does not have the virus. He intends to have another test in four days.

“Even if let’s say for example negative ako, I am going to fulfill the 14 days of quarantine. I suggest that all of you who have been exposed to do the same,” he said.

The Kapamilya performer also shared some inspiring words for those who are battling COVID-19, saying testing positive “does not necessarily equate to one losing his or her life.”

“I cannot tell you and remind you enough about what I went through in 2018. Bypass, one week. A month and a week later, it was cancer on my kidney and I had to undergo surgery twice. Some might say na yeah that’s different kasi that’s bypass and all that. But I am a diabetic type 1. I have hypertension, I am under medication. And then I had the heart and the kidney [conditions].”

“When I went through that, please know I wasn’t delivered from facing that. I went through it. When I went through it, I did not go through it alone. God went through it with me,” he added.

Speaking with a heavy amount of belief, faith and trust, Valenciano said: “I don’t know where God is going to take you but He’s going to be with you wherever He takes you.”

