'Adam in Paradise': Markki Stroem goes nude in birthday shoot

MANILA -- Markki Stroem has bared it all in his birthday shoot, aptly titled "Adam in Paradise."

The singer-actor can be seen posing nude in a "secret spot" in Antipolo, Rizal, where he would "sit and stare at the city landscape" back in high school.

"Another year older, another year wiser," he said in an Instagram post.

"It's been a dream... Capturing this safe space in its purest form... Calm," he added.

Stroem posted two other photos from his shoot, where he recalled more life events and lessons from his parents.

"When we were younger, my brothers and I would be forced to go on weekend runs with Daddy Stroem. He would wake us up at 5 a.m. and ask us to suit up for a run up a very steep hill," he said.

"My brothers would dread the uphill climb, with very little time to rest. The most rewarding, though, was reaching the top with a view of the Manila skyline. Fast forward, 20 years later, and I see that my father was trying to teach us a lesson. Sometimes, the road less traveled renders the best rewards," he added.

"Gratitude. We, oftentimes, take this for granted. I am thankful for my wonderful family and the company I keep. It doesn't matter how many times you fall, its about picking yourself up, and coming out of it triumphant!"

As he posed in his birthday suit, Stroem also said he has learned to keep his mind, body, and spirit "in shape," and to live at his own pace.

"A constant reminder, especially in these trying times. 'Health is wealth,' my grandmother always says," he said.

"Do not allow people to tell you how to live your life. After all, you are the son of Adam. Yes, he made mistakes and fell for temptations, but he also found family, adventure, purpose, and most of all, love," he added.

Stroem recently dabbled in fashion as a co-owner of a local clothing brand called Evry, which offers clothes in different fits, colors, and sizes.

Set to be launched later this month, Evry strives to be inclusive not only in terms of its products, but also to local communities.

Aside from prioritizing local materials, the brand also aims to help provide employment to those affected by the pandemic.

