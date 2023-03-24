WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens thrilled to meet fans in PH

Photo from Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram account

MANILA -- Actress Vanessa Hudgens is thrilled to come to the Philippines and meet her Filipino fans.

"Hello to the Vanessa Hudgens Philippines fan club. I love you guys and I'm so excited to come and to meet you all face-to-face," Hudgens said in a video released by Publicity Asia.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hudgens, known for her starring roles in "High School Musical" and "The Princess Switch," will be visiting the country soon to film a travel documentary, which will delve into her family history and Filipino roots.

For her first-ever visit to the Philippines, Hudgens will be accompanied by her sister Stella and their Filipino mother Gina, who will join her in shooting the project.

Cameras will begin to roll later this month, and they will be visiting Palawan and Manila.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” Hudgens said. “The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

Back in 2022, Hudgens said she hopes to have the immigrant story of her Filipina mother made into a movie.

"My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren't really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot, [just like the] world," the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.

The documentary film, which has no working title yet, will be produced and directed by Paul Soriano.