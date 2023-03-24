LOOK: Zanjoe Marudo drops sweet photos with Ria Atayde

Photos from Zanjoe Marudo's Instagram account



MANILA – Actor Zanjoe Marudo tried to go for a low-key birthday greeting for girlfriend Ria Atayde but it was enough for netizens to gush over his gesture.

On Instagram, Marudo released a glimpse of the recent birthday party of Atayde, including a photo of the two of them in a photo booth exchanging a kiss.

He also posted a compilation of photos of Atayde on different occasions with a simple caption: “Happy birthday.”

The Kapamilya actor was present at the actress’ intimate birthday celebration.

Based on an earlier post of Atayde’s mother Sylvia Sanchez, also present at the gathering were Kathryn Bernardo, Jane Oineza, Darren Espanto, Kyle Echarri, Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee and Alora Sasam.

Earlier this month, the couple explored Italy as they took full advantage of Marudo's work trip to Europe.

In a recent interview, Atayde said she is very much content with her current relationship with Marudo.

“I am very happy right now. I am in a relationship where I feel valued and where there’s so much mutual respect, mutual admiration. Very much [like part of the family], I’d say,” she said.

It was during an ANC Headstart interview in January when Marudo confirmed that he and Atayde are already a couple.

