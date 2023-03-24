LOOK: Bianca Gonzalez enjoys solo trip in Bhutan

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez ticked an item off her bucket list as she celebrated her 40th birthday with a solo trip in Bhutan.

In her social media post on Thursday, Gonzalez, who turned 40 last March 11, said she wanted to experience traveling alone again, which she enjoyed before she got married and became a mom.

"Kadren chela, Bhutan. You are absolutely MAGICAL.My heart, soul and mind are forever grateful for this experience," she wrote.

"When my husband asked me how I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday, I told him I wanted to go on a solo trip. Before I got married and had kids, I really enjoyed traveling alone so I knew it was something I wanted to experience again. When he asked where to, I said, 'Bhutan.' It had always been on my bucket list and I wanted to gift myself with this trip but my husband said no, he wanted to give it to me as his gift. And a deeply meaningful gift it was," Gonzalez shared.

Gonzalez then thanked her husband JC Intal for his support and for taking good care of their family.

"Thank you mahal for not just this gift, but the gift of your support with my personal dreams and goals, the gift of your caring for me, Lucia and Carmen, and the gift of allowing me my space and encouraging me to spread my wings. I am so lucky to have a life partner in you, @jcintal7. My spirit is immensely full and I am so excited to hug you and the girls very, very soon," she added.

Gonzalez and Intal have two daughters, Lucia and Carmen.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and renewed their wedding vows when they marked their fifth anniversary as a married couple.

Currently, Gonzalez is hosting the newest season of "The Voice Kids" with Robi Domingo.

