Korean singer WOODZ sets Manila concert on June 17

South Korean singer-songwriter WOODZ announced late Thursday he is coming to Manila for a concert.

On Twitter, the 26-year-old artist bared the cities and dates for his upcoming "OO-LI" concert tour, which includes a show in the Philippines on June 17.

Further details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, have not been announced.

The initial cities and dates for Korean singer WOODZ’s ‘OO-LI’ tour. Photo: Twitter/@c_woodzofficial

The tour will kick off with a two-day concert in Seoul in May before moving to other Asian cities, Mexico and South America, according to the poster on WOODZ's Twitter page.

WOODZ, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, rose to fame as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band UNIQ, which debuted under Yuehua Entertainment in 2014. The group has been inactive since 2018.

In 2019, WOODZ participated in the survival show "Produce X 101," finishing in fifth place to enter the boy group X1. The 11-member act, however, quickly disbanded in early 2020 after figuring in vote-rigging allegations.

In October 2022, WOODZ left Yuehua and moved to EDAM Entertainment, the label that houses K-pop superstar IU and actress Shin Se-kyung.

Last month, the singer dropped "Abyss," a pre-release single for his upcoming fifth extended play.

