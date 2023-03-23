Empoy hopes to find ‘the one’, build own family

MANILA – Empoy Marquez may have taken everything lightly but he is seriously hoping to finally settle down and have his own family.

In a vlog of Karen Davila, the famous comedian admitted that he desires to find the right one for him and build a family.

Empoy, 40, said that he is currently single but is also aware that he has reached the marrying age.

“Yun po talaga ang dini-desire ko kay God na it’s time na…dahil lahat ng kapatid ko may family na. Ako naman, for this age, pwede na mag-settle (down),” he said.

According to the “Kita Kita” lead actor, it is not difficult for him to find a partner but he is waiting for the right timing God will give him.

“Hindi naman po. Before, Oo, searching ako. Pero dun pa rin ako bumase sa kung sino yang ipo-provide ng nasa Itaas, sa right timing,” said Empoy when asked if he is having a hard time looking for a girlfriend.

Looking back on his showbiz journey, the comedian could not help but be sentimental in counting the blessings he has received, including a fully paid condominium unit.

“Syempre, hindi ako makapaniwala pa rin nung mga nakaraang taon, buwan. Pero nung nagnilay-nilay ako sa sarili ko, muni-muni ba, sabi ko ito pala yung mga pinaghirapan ko,” he shared.

“'Pag ka naiisip ko, kailangan ko siyang alagaan at pahalagaan.”

Before entering showbiz, Empoy had to juggle work and schooling since elementary to help his family.

He is the eldest in a brood of seven and has taken the responsibility to be the breadwinner after his parents parted ways.

“Mahirap na masaya na masarap. Mahirap kasi ako yung tumayong breadwinner samin,” he admitted.

He worked in fast food chains, tried to be a seamster, and lightman.

Empoy is currently promoting his reunion movie with Alessandra de Rossi “Walang KaParis” on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Spring Films and Viva Films, “Walang KaParis” also brings together the breakout tandem with their “Kita Kita” director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo.

It tells the story of Jojo (Marquez), a Filipino artist in Paris, who has had many lovers, but not one of them could fill the chasm in his life occupied by the mysterious muse of his paintings.

One day, a woman named Marie (De Rossi) walks up to him and claims to be the subject in his paintings.

