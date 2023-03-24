MANILA -- Star Magic artist Dustine Mayores asked Sheena, one of the members of all-girl group BINI, to be his date in the upcoming Star Magical Prom.

Star Magic's Inside News on Thursday uploaded an exclusive video of Mayores proposing to Sheena during a dance rehearsal in ABS-CBN.

In 2021, ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt named Mayores as the Ultimate Bida Star Boy Next Door.

He was also one of the former housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10."

Meanwhile, Sheena also joined "Pinoy Big Brother: Otso" before she became part of the group BINI in 2020.

The upcoming Star Magical Prom will happen on March 30.

