BTS' Jimin releases debut solo album 'Face'

Jimin of Korean supergroup BTS has dropped the music video for his new solo single “Like Crazy” on Friday afternoon, just in time for the release of his debut solo album "Face."

In the music video, Jimin is seen singing at a party while transitioning to a kitchen with flickering lights. He sings about being out of his mind while jumping between two locations.

After the successful release of "Set Me Free" a week ago, "Like Crazy" was similarly celebrated by ARMYs as it lands on Twitter's top trends with the hashtags #Jimin_FACE and #LikeCrazy.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

According to a statement on WeVerse, “FACE” is about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.

Jimin also shared the inspiration of the album and its representation when he appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

“This album is, I think many are aware of it, but the album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic. So, I would be happy if many people could relate to it,” he said.

"Set Me Free" and "Like Crazy" were co-written by fellow BTS member RM.

ARMYs can catch Jimin on Korean music shows next week starting with the variety show “Beat Coin” on March 30. -- Hannahlyn Tomaquin