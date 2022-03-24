Thai actor Beam Papangkorn of 'Project S' dies at 25

Thai actor Beam Papangkorn died on Wednesday, his network Nadao Bangkok confirmed. He was 25.

In an Instagram post, Nadao Bangkok paid tribute to the actor and sent its condolences to the family.

"Nadao Bangkok would like to express our condolences for the passing away of Beam Papangkorn Ruekchalern today (March 23)," Nadao Bangkok said in Thai.

"We would like to express our condolences to Beam's family and all Beam's performances including 'Project S The Series' and 'Spike!' Forever in our memories."

Papangkorn is also known for his appearance in several projects like "Water Boyy" (2015) and "The Stranded" (2019).

Nadao Bangkok artists also paid tribute to their departed colleague. In an Instagram story, Oab Oabnithi shared a photo of him with Papangkorn in "Spike!"