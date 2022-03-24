MANILA -- Actress Ria Atayde posted a topless photo on social media to mark her birthday.

Atayde, who turned 30 on Wednesday, thanked all those who sent their well wishes.

"Thirty already seems like the youngest and happiest I’ve ever been. Thank you, everyone, for all the birthday love! I’ve been tearing up all day — my heart is so full. As I have told everyone that has greeted me today, please eat something yummy for me today. PS: hi mom and dad, don’t kill me," she wrote in the caption.

In her earlier posts on Instagram, as she started counting for her special day, Atayde surprised her fans with her daring photos.

Atayde is the daughter of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez and the sister of actor Arjo Atayde.

She is currently part of ABS-CBN's drama series "Viral Scandal."

She is set to work with her brother Arjo in the upcoming international series "Cattleya Killer" and iWantTFC's "Misis Piggy" with her mom.