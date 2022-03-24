Netflix has given fans a first look of the upcoming season of “Stranger Things,” the first volume of which will be available for viewing on the streaming site on May 27.

In the teaser released last November, the fourth season sees Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is no longer living in the fictional Indiana town where the story began but has moved to California.

Throughout the clip, Eleven writes to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) about how she has gradually adapted to starting a pretty normal life in a new town.

However, she tells him that she could not wait for spring break so they could be together again.

The teaser also suggests that they would, unfortunately, be dealing anew with a lot of chaos come vacation time.

"Stranger Things," a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

The third season smashed the platform's global viewing records in July 2019 when 40.7 million accounts viewed it in its first four days of airing.

In an announcement last February, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said “Stranger Things 4” proved to be “the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

Given the season’s unprecedented length, they said Season 4 will be released in two volumes. The first one will be released on May 27, while the second will be released five weeks later on July 1.

However, this will also be the beginning of the end. According to the Duffers, “Stranger Things” will finally close its story with its fifth and final season.

The three-time Emmy nominee for best drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours and ranking as the second most popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10. Season 2 had 427 million view hours ranking at No. 10. – With a report from Agence France-Presse