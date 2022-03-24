MANILA -- Singer-songwriter and former "Tawag ng Tanghalan" defending champion Myko Mañago has released a new single "Home At Last."

In a digital conference on Wednesday, Mañago shared that his song is about how love triumphs over everything.

"It's a long distance love story, kung saan 'yung guy ini-illustrate niya 'yung travels niya alone. Gustong-gusto niya na makasama ang mahal niya sa buhay. Eventually sa latter part ng song ni-reveal na magkasama na sila, nagta-travel na sila together. 'Yung triumph nila na magkasama na sila. Basically love conquers all, na kahit may distance, kung mahal ninyo ang isa't sa ay gagawa kayo ng paraan para magkasama," Mañago said.

"Home At Last" was produced by RJA Productions, based in San Francisco, California.

The lyrics were written by Joseph Michael Torrijos, an aspiring artist and poet currently based in Singapore.

According to Torrijos, the song was inspired by people's experiences during the pandemic.

"Kasi parang matagal na kaming nahiwalay sa pamilya namin and loved ones. Message din namin 'yon para sa mga mahal natin sa buhay na kapag mag-isa ka lang kasi mahirap, pero kapag dalawa kayo parang kayang umabot doon sa patutunguhan," he said.

The melody, meanwhile, was composed by Dean Mark Hilario Enoza, a multimedia artist also based in Singapore, while Shardei Bueno, a multi-instrumentalist player and music producer in Manila, is credited as the arranger of the song.

“I can say that it is somewhat magical too, to be able to create a song with collaborators from different parts of the world, which is one of the coolest part of this experience. The one thing that I love most about this collaboration is the convergence of different gifts and wrapping them with love, dream, determination, hard work, and passion,” Enoza shared in a statement.

“Home At Last,” which was launched last March 18, is now available on all digital music streaming sites worldwide.

Mañago is a three-time defending champion of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime." In 2020, the singer released five songs.

He and Alisah Bonaobra also teamed up for the duet "Pangako."