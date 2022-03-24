Kris Aquino makes a surprise appearance to introduce Vice President Leni Robredo and endorse her presidential bid at the Puso Tarlac People's Rally on March 23. VP Leni Media Bureau

MANILA – Former Kapamilya host Kris Aquino took a swipe at one of her ex-boyfriends who is part of the UniTeam ticket of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Aquino made the comment during her surprise appearance at the presidential campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running-mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Tarlac on Wednesday.

Aquino was joined on stage by her close friend, screen superstar and philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has been vocal of her support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

Talking to the crowd, Locsin said: “Gusto kong pasalamatan lang of course si ate Kris for inviting me dahil mas nais ko nga po sumama sa inyo sa crowd pero sabi ni ate, magbigay-pugay daw po ako sa inyo na lumabas dito kahit umuulan!”

“Rain or shine, walang excuse lumalabas! Kasi ‘yan naman ang gusto natin sa isang tao hindi po ba? Kapag hahanap ka ng kaibigan o karelasyon, kailangan laging nandiya-diyan kapag kailangan mo, hindi kapag tuwing eleksyon lang,” she added.

Aquino reacted to Locsin’s message, saying she seemed to be alluding to her. “Gel, pinatatamaan mo yata ako diyan. Aray. Ouch,” she said.

Locsin responded: “Palagi kang lumalabas tuwing may sakuna kagaya ni VP Leni.”

Aquino, however, clarified that she was referring to what Locsin said about choosing for a partner in life.

While Locsin pointed out that none of Aquino’s exes were at the Tarlac rally, the TV host took the opportunity to warn the crowd against voting for her unnamed “ex” who belonged to the UniTeam.

“Hindi ba yung isa nasa Uniteam? Yung ex? Oh, huwag niyong iboto yun ha. Sayang ang boto dahil hindi marunong tumupad sa mga ipinangako. Deadma please,” she said.

Aquino did not say who she was referring to but one of her former boyfriends who is part of the UniTeam slate is Herbert Bautista. The former Quezon City mayor is running for senator, his first national post since joining politics in the 90s.

Back in 2014, Aquino revealed that Bautista had asked for her hand in marriage when she opened up about their short-lived romance.

Aquino was also in a relationship with actor Robin Padilla, who is seeking a Senate seat and scored an endorsement from Marcos' running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

But Marcos clarified in February that Padilla was not part of the UniTeam's senatorial lineup.