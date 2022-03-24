MANILA – Joshua Garcia and Ria Atayde are not bothered at all by rumors romantically linking the two of them together.

In fact, the two are just taking it in stride -- proof of which is their latest social media exchange to mark Atayde’s birthday.

Greeting Atayde on her special day, Garcia posted a photo of the actress on Instagram Story and wrote: “Happy birthday rumored girlfriend!”

To which, Atayde replied: “Salamat My Liwanag and rumored boyfriend! Labyu!”

In October last year, Atayde told Cinema One's "Pop Cinema" that she and Garcia are just friends.

Rumors linking the two began after they went on a number of “barkada trips” with couples Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo and Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda.

"We laughed about it. It's actually like something, 'uy rumored boyfriend halika rito.' Like, I mean, we are friends," Atayde said.

Atayde explained that she became close with Garcia because he worked with her mother Sylvia Sanchez in the 2016 series "The Greatest Love."

The two are also co-stars in the primetime drama "Viral Scandal."

"I am super super comfortable with him. Because nga he is my mom's grandson in 'The Greatest Love' and because of that he actually celebrated Christmas with us that year and we're close. Like we just don't post about each other or anything. Pero 'yun nga we're close because of that," Atayde said.

"Things got busy pero we always keep in touch throughout the years. Then kasi we are also working together on 'Viral' so you know lot of reasons to hang out. And he also just recently started playing golf with the boys of my friend group. Now he is part of it as well. So it's really just that."