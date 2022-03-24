Jim Brickman wants to collaborate with Sarah G, Matteo

MANILA – American songwriter Jim Brickman is inviting Filipino celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli for a collaboration.

This happened over Twitter as Brickman sent Guidicelli a simple tweet on Wednesday. Tagging Guidicelli, he said: “Collab?”

Brickman immediately amended his post and added Geronimo to the tweet. “And @JustSarahG of course!” he said.

A few hours later, Guidicelli responded and said: “It would be great! An honor!”

Sounding delighted, Brickman replied to Guidicelli again and told the actor to send him a private message on Twitter so they could set things up.

Brickman is known for the classic hits “Your Love,” “Valentine,” “The Gift,” and “Destiny” among others.

Following their social media exchange, fans of Geronimo and Guidicelli were quick to flood the American composer with videos of the couple singing “Destiny” at the wedding of the actor’s sister.

Brickman was supposed to come to the Philippines in 2015 for his 20th anniversary show “Jim Brickman: The Platinum Tour.”