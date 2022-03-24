MANILA -- Pinoy supergroup SB19 and social media personality Niana Guerrero have recently collaborated to imitate what international acts do in the Hollywood -- to do a crosswalk concert in the Philippines.

Guerrero on her YouTube channel partnered with the SB19 to entertain motorists along the streets of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, performing some of the hit songs of the group.

"Actually, SB19 and I have been talking of collabing for a while now and now it's actually happening," Guerrero revealed.

This was the second time the two acts collaborated for a vlog.

While many fans tried to guess their future collaboration, it appears that no one guessed about doing a concert in the streets while the stoplight is on red.

"Today, tatawid kami ng kalsada. We're gonna do a crosswalk concert performance dancing to SB19’s hit songs," she said.

"We’ve seen Hollywood do it for years now so now it’s like why not try and be the first one in our country," she added, taking cues from the recent trending crosswalk performance of K-pop group BTS.

Guerrero also shared how nervous she was heading to BGC, noting the difficulty of SB19's steps and her fear of crossing the road.

The group and the vlogger were anxious before their first performance but eventually enjoyed dancing "What?" while the cars were on halt.

They later on shrugged off the jitters in the second performance, dancing "Bazinga" gracefully while the crowd started to film them and cheer.

They concluded the mini street concert with "Go Up."

"There's many people actually. A lot of people were filming and everything and I'm now seeing videos on Twitter and TikTok right now, it's crazy. Such an honor to perform with SB19," Guerrero said.

Recently, SB19 received five awards at the 7th Wish Music Awards, including Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

SB19 — with members, Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell — first rose to fame with "Go Up" in 2019.

Meanwhile, Guerrero is the most followed Filipino on TikTok with over 30 million followers aside from more than 14 millions subscribers on YouTube.