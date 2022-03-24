MANILA – Fresh from his locked-in taping of “A Family Affair” in Masbate, Gerald Anderson spent time with the family of his girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto.

As seen in the Instagram Story of Barretto’s mom Marjorie, Anderson treated all of them to dinner.

They also surprised Anderson with a cake while singing to him the birthday song.

“Belated happy birthday Ge!!! Thanks for treating us to a good dinner,” Marjorie wrote in her posts.

While the cake was really for him, Anderson insisted that he and Barretto blow the candle together since their birthdays are just a few days apart.

Anderson turned 33 last March 7, while Barretto celebrated her 25th birthday last March 10.

Last year, just two days before his 32nd birthday, Anderson confirmed his romantic relationship with Barretto, ending more than a year of speculation.