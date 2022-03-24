BTS' J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member J-Hope. Photo: Instagram/@uarmyhope

J-Hope of the hit K-pop boy band BTS has tested positive for COVID-19, his talent agency announced Thursday.

In a statement posted on the WeVerse app, BigHit Music said J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, took a PCR test on Wednesday after experiencing sore throat.

The 28-year-old artist, who has not shown any other symptoms, is undergoing home treatment and quarantine, BigHit said.

The agency said J-Hope has also completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccination.

"J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes," it added.

J-Hope is the sixth BTS member to contract COVID-19, leaving Jungkook as the sole member of the K-pop phenomenon who has yet to get the disease.

