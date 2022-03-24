Home  >  Entertainment

Aubrey Miles on engagement with Troy Montero: 'Thank you and YES!'

MANILA -- Actress Aubrey Miles took to social media to share her thoughts after she got engaged with her long-time partner Troy Montero.

"Woke up to this forever happiness. I’ve always known it’s him.
Yesterday, I realized how exciting it is to get engaged and wearing a ring on my left hand," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"It’s too beautiful not to share this. If you know how It went down? I said, 'Thank you and YES!' Pagkita ko sa ring napa-thank you muna ako bago yes." 

Last year, Miles revealed in an interview that she was supposed to marry Montero in April 2020, but was forced to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miles and Montero have two children, Hunter and Rocket. She also has a son Maurie from a previous relationship. 

The couple and their kids are currently residing in Boracay as part of their efforts to give their kids a taste of the island life. 

