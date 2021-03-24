'Napakabuti mo, Lord': Kristine Hermosa thankful for another baby

MANILA -- Actress Kristine Hermosa is thankful for the latest blessing in their family.

This after her husband Oyo Sotto confirmed that he and Hermosa are expecting another baby boy -- their fifth child together.

Sharing their baby boy's sonogram in her Instagram page, Hermosa said she is "always grateful for every blessing," which in this case is for "a heathy and normal baby boy."

"Hindi pa man nasasagot ang baby girl na dasal ni Dre, madami pa din nasagot si God sa mga dasal namin at kahit pa 'yung mga bagay na hindi namin ipinagdasal. He always has His reasons and His perfect time. Napakabuti mo, Lord," she wrote.

Sotto and Hermosa, both 37, have four children: Kiel, Kaleb, Vin, and their only girl Ondrea Bliss.

Hermosa previously shared that her daughter Ondrea has been praying for a sister.

"So Dre, continue praying and believing that one day God will answer your prayer... pero kung hindi man mapagbigyan, I’m sure God will give you all that you need to embrace being the only baby girl in the family," Hermosa added.

Referring to the yet-unanswered prayer, Sotto, in his post on Tuesday, quipped: “So paano na Lord? Ibig ba sabihin may kasunod pa ito?”



