‘Mi familia’: Barrettos welcome Gerald Anderson

MANILA — “Init sa Magdamag” star Gerald Anderson appears to now be a part of his girlfriend Julia Barretto’s family, going by the latest update of the actress’ sister, Dani.

On Instagram, Dani shared a family photo taken during their recent beach trip, captioned: “Mi Familia (insert Millie & Erich here) … Missing the beach and this perfect week.”

Seen in the photo are Julia and Dani’s siblings Leon and Claudia, their mother Marjorie, Dani’s husband Xavi Panlilio, and Anderson.

Millie is the infant daughter of Dani and Xavi, while Erich is the youngest daughter of Marjorie.

Based on Julia and Gerald’s outfits in the photo, it was taken on the same day as the viral couple selfie Julia shared a couple of weeks back, when they confirmed their relationship.

Prior to revealing their romance, Julia and Gerald separately expressed their hopes of settling down and getting married soon, as well as having a family of their own.

Anderson, 32, had said in February that marriage is the “next chapter” of his life, and that he is looking forward to having a child.

Barretto, 24, similarly said she has “always dreamt of having a family early on.” She identified 29 as her “perfect age” for becoming a mother and a dedicated “boss-housewife.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC