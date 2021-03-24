Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha team up for 'New Day' virtual concert

MANILA -- Martin Nievera and Lani Misalucha are joining forces for a virtual concert at Solaire Resort & Casino's The Theatre to be streamed worldwide via KTX.ph, iWantTFC and TFC IPTV.

Titled “New Day,” the concert will stream on June 5 8 p.m. PST/US and on June 6 8 p.m. Manila time with tickets priced at P2,500 for VIP and P1,200 for regular.

Their guests include OPM hitmakers Rey Valera, Nonoy Zuniga and Marco Sison. It will be helmed by Paolo Valenciano with Louie Ocampo as musical director.

ABS-CBN’s ticketing portal KTX successfully transitioned as a leading virtual venue for concerts, movies, and other events over the course of the coronavirus lockdown.

Aside from Nievera and Misalucha’s show, acts lined up in the coming months include EZ Mil, Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion, Sheree, Neocolours, Sam Concepcion, Morissette, Andrew E, and Joey Albert.

In a milestone for KTX, it has also partnered with Viva Entertainment to present Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala: The Film Concert” on March 27.