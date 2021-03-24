Louie Ocampo reveals 'stronger, more assertive' Sarah G in latest collaboration

MANILA -- Veteran musician Louie Ocampo revealed a different side of Sarah Geronimo in their latest collaboration in the upcoming KTX showcase "Tala: The Film Concert."

“Oh my god, she is more set on her views now," Ocampo told ABS-CBN News in a video interview.

For more than a decade, Ocampo, who Geronimo regards as her “tatay,” has been a constant staple in many of her TV and live concerts as musical director.

Ocampo recalled a particular episode in the difficult process of creating a production number for the “Tala” virtual concert.

“At one point, we all disagreed with her pero sabi niya, ‘No Sir Louie, this is what I want.’ So I really like that. It’s nice when she speaks her mind and expresses what’s in her heart and soul!“

Ocampo also cited Geronimo’s transformation now that she is married woman.

“Ang gusto talaga ni Sarah, live concert experience so we were able to set up a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum,” show director Paul Basinillo earlier told ABS-CBN News, citing the details of the full-blown 18-song production along with hurdling the quarantine challenges.

“We shot for three days. Live ang tugtugan with Louie Ocampo, choreography by Georcelle of G-Force. Sarah herself enjoyed the experience because the venue is familiar to her as well as the people she worked with. The band members, na-handpick niya, the dancers, vocal support. Nothing was lost in terms of a real concert experience,” he added.

Geronimo’s March 27 concert will be preceded by a “Tala” dance moves challenge with the singer and holders of VVIP tickets.

Also anticipated is the “Sarah-oke” sing-along portion where KTX.ph patrons will be given the chance to sing with Geronimo.