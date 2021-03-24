LISTEN: Gloc-9 re-releases songs from his 2006 indie CD

MANILA -- OPM rapper Gloc-9 on Tuesday night re-released the songs from his 2006 indie CD "Limang Kanta Lang."

The 5-track CD features the songs "Aristotle Pollisco," "Ano Sa Tingin Mo?," "Excuse Me Po," "Ako ay Ikaw Rin," at Limag Kanta Lang."

Gloc-9 re-released the songs on his official YouTube page.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Gloc-9 looked back at the time when he recorded the CD. The rapper said he only produced and sold 500 copies.

"2006 noong panahon na akala ko ay hindi na ako makakapaglabas ng album ulit after ng 2 album ko sa Star noong 2003 at 2005. Kaya nag-record ako ng isang indie 5-track CD na tinawag kong #limangkantalang. Sa UP ako nagpa-print ng cover tapos ako na ang naggupit. 'Pag may hip-hop event naglalako ako ng mga CD P150 ang isa. May mga dedma, meron ding bumibili dahil gusto. Meron naman dahil naaawa sa 'kin. Bakit ako daw mismo ang naglalako, sabi ko wala naman masama panggatas din ng mga anak ko," Gloc-9 said.

Gloc-9 also asked those who bought a copy of his indie CD to take care of it "dahil ibang klaseng hirap lungkot pawis dugo at tiyaga ang puhunan ko dito."

In 2003, Star Music released Gloc-9's album titled "G9." It was followed by "Ako Si..." album in 2005. In 2016, Star Music released Gloc-9's album titled "Sukli."

Just last month, Gloc-9 released his latest album "Poot at Pag-Ibig" on his YouTube page.

