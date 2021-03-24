'Kahit magpa-surrogate na lang': Sharon wants a grandchild from KC

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta can't wait to have a grandchild from her firstborn KC Concepcion, her daughter with former husband actor Gabby Concepcion.

"This girl is the very best ‘thing’ we ever did together. Right, Papi?" Cuneta wrote in an Instagram post late Tuesday, as she tagged both her daughter and ex-husband. She also used the hashtag #oncewewereafamily.

In the comment section of her post, Cuneta replied to a netizen's wish for her to have a grandchild from KC.

"Inip na inip na nga ako! Kahit magpa-surrogate na lang si Kayce masaya na ako basta eggs n'ya!" Cuneta wrote.

This is not the first time Cuneta told KC, who is turning 36 this year. that she already wants to have a grandchild.

Meanwhile, Cuneta also reacted to a netizen's comment about her much-delayed reunion movie with Gabby.

"Siya lang hinihintay naming lahat," Cuneta responded.

Cuneta also wrote: "Isnabero 'yan 'di ko nga alam bakit eh alam ko okay naman kami! 'Di ko na alam!"

Just two weeks ago, Cuneta publicly teased Concepcion about their screen reunion, which was first reported back in 2016 but was postponed.

Despite this, the former couple insisted that they are still open to do a movie together.

"I never said no to the project. There are many factors to consider. I hope we can make the movie happen. We have been waiting for that," Concepcion said in a previous interview.

In 2018, the two surprised their fans when they did a TV commercial together for a fast food chain they both endorse. That was their first time working together since 1992's "Tayong Dalawa." The two were first paired in the 1981 movie "Dear Heart."

Cuneta married Concepcion in 1985 at the height of the popularity of their love team. Cuneta remarried in 1996 to Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.

Currently, Cuneta is one of the judges of the newest season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

