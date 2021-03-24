Carla Abellana recalls how she felt when Tom Rodriguez finally proposed

MANILA – Days after revealing that they have been engaged since October 18, 2020, Carla Abellana recalled what was running through her head on the day Tom Rodriguez asked for her hand in marriage.

In an article by PEP, the actress said she absolutely “spaced out” when she realized that Rodriguez was proposing to her.

“I was just really staring at the flowers and the candles. Para akong nag-space out kasi ganoon pala ‘yon. Parang wala kang masyadong narinig, so I couldn’t even understand what Tom was saying,” she said.

It was only when what was happening sank in that she started crying.

"I became really emotional, lalo na when I saw Tom’s family was there virtually. Nakita ko sila, 'yung faces nila sa screen. Madaling-araw [3 a.m.] sa US pero nakabantay sila sa proposal. Iyak ako nang iyak. 'Yung iyak ko, parang lola daw na iyak,” she shared.

According to Abellana, she did not have to think twice about her answer when Rodriguez finally asked her to marry him.

"Siyempre, yes, hindi na 'yun pag-iisipan. Sometimes kasi, 'di ba, napapanood natin sa movies na kapag may ganyan na nagpo-propose, parang medyo nabablangko pa 'yung girl, hindi makasagot agad. But, really, almost automatic naman 'yung answer. 'Yung yes to that question. Kasi kung tutuusin, proposal lang naman 'yung hinihintay,” she said.

The couple announced their engagement in their respective Instagram pages on Sunday, sharing photos of Abellana’s engagement ring.

Rodriguez, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, has been dating Abellana since 2014.

