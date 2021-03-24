Arjo shares birthday message for sister Ria

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde took to social media to share his birthday greetings for his sister, Ria, who turned 29 on March 23.

On Instagram on Tuesday night, Arjo posted throwback photos of him with his sister Ria, whom he described as his best friend.

"Growing up would never be the same without you.. thank you for everything! I love you Wiwi!" he wrote.

Ria also received birthday messages from her friends in show business like Yam Concepcion, Hero Angeles and Janice de Belen.

Ria is the second child of veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde. In 2015, she starred in the ABS-CBN series "Ningning." She also appeared in several episodes of "Ipaglaban Mo," "Wansapanataym" and "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

She was also part of the movies "Can We Still Be Friends?," "The Girl in the Orange Dress" and "The Hows of Us."

Just last month, Ria starred in a special episode of "Maalaaala Mo Kaya."