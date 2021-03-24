Angeli Pangilinan touched by her kids' sweet gestures as she battles COVID-19

MANILA – Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan are grateful to have a family that sticks together through difficult times.

This was their realization as they posted on their respective social media pages how Paolo, Kiana and Gab Valenciano made their mother feel better as she battles COVID-19.

Based on their posts, the three Valenciano siblings went to see them at their house individually although only from a distance.

Paolo came by first to ask if his parents wanted fruits and vegetables. Kiana came next and she prepared a message Pangilinan could read from her window that said: “Love you Mom. Be Negative. in Jesus’ Name!”

Gab also brought his mom a huge bouquet of flowers to wish her to get well soon.

Last Sunday, Pangilinan shared that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Although she is only experiencing very minor symptoms, she and Valenciano have been isolating in their house apart from their children.

“It’s never easy seeing our children only from a distance. Thankful are we that our hearts are never distant from each other,” wrote Valenciano.

“I don’t feel sick at all but I just need to strengthen my immune system and pump my body with much needed sleep, hydrate and take all those CoViD19 vitamins,” added Pangilinan.

Despite this, Pangilinan said she praises God that He has given her “the most loving (though temperamental also) family.”