Alexa Ilacad sizzles with dance recording, new teleserye

MANILA -- The public saw her grow from a precocious "Goin' Bulilit" child star to a teen actress in several TV shows. Now at 21, Alexa Ilacad continues to evolve as a stunning singer-actress with a new upbeat dance recording and a new ABSCBN teleserye “Init sa Magdamag.”

Ilacad continues the music tradition of her family with the recent remix of her single, “Love at First Sight” under Off the Record, the new label of her uncle, Ricky Ilacad.

First recorded late last year, the song is gaining new traction on online platforms with the new sound innovations of remix guru Frank Pole, who is more known for his remixes of the songs of Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Greyson Chance and other international artists.

Pole called the new sound of “Love at First Sight,” produced by hitmaker Bryan B and written Melissa Erpen, as a "mood uplifter.”

“I feel really proud and blessed to say that Frank Pole remixed my song. Aside from the fact that he has worked with the best of the best in the industry, I’m really honored that he still took on my song and gave it an amazing, refreshing twist,” Ilacad told ABS-CBN News Wednesday.

“I hope I get to meet him personally one day! I’m thankful to my team from Off the Record and to Frank for making this happen.”

Ilacad is also amused at how she has transformed her image on TikTok via her dance moves of “Love at First Sight.”

She is also set to release this April her new song entitled “Stay Right Here,” a collaboration with Route 83 and her friend Argee Guerrero of I Belong to the Zoo as sound engineer.

Ilacad is the first of the label’s roster of talents to release new music amid the pandemic. She will be joined by Jacob Clemente and Rienne, a new Filipina talent based in the United States.

Ricky Ilacad, who is credited with popularizing alternative, bossa nova, hiphop, and new wave sound in the country through artists as The Dawn, Sitti, Nina, Francis M, and Juan Karlos, is also amazed at how music has blossomed during the pandemic.

“Even Alexa’s monthly listeners have grown from 3,000 to 20,000,” the elder Ilacad told ABS-CBN News, also noting how he has received iPhone music demos born from the quarantine. “The lockdown gave a lot of people time to pause, plan, and really think about what they wanted to create. We hope that Off The Record can give them the platform to succeed. ”

Ilacad’s new music ventures come after her well-received portrayal of Bobbie, the Bea Alonzo character in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” the prequel of “Four Sisters and a Wedding.” She previously made waves as the love interest of Nash Aguas in “The Good Son.”

Ilacad will sizzle again in the new Kapamilya teleserye “Init Sa Magdamag” where she will play a pivotal supporting role, with Yam Concepcion, JM De Guzman and Gerald Anderson.

