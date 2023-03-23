Yassi Pressman clears air: Okay kami ni Nadine

Photos from Nadine Lustre and Yassi Pressman's Instragram account

MANILA – Actress Yassi Pressman put an end to ongoing speculations about her friendship with Nadine Lustre following her sister’s romance with James Reid.

During the press conference of her series “Kurdapya,” Pressman set the record straight, saying she and Lustre are fine.

This was after netizens resurfaced an old rumor about Reid and Issa Pressman, which they all debunked at the time.

Last week, Reid and Issa appeared to have confirmed their relationship after posting several photos together on social media.

“Sige po para tapos na po ha. Isang beses ko lang po 'tong sasabihin. Wala pong problema,” Pressman said.

“Kami po ni Nadine, okay po kami. Okay rin po 'yung buong pamilya namin. At siyempre po, bago po nag-public ang lahat, lahat po naasikaso in private. So, lahat po walang problema.”

The actress went on to say that she has been friends with Lustre since they were young.

“And me and Nadine are cool, we're friends. We've been friends ever since we were kids kaya naman, lahat po okay po. Tsaka ilang taon na rin po. Kaya ayon, sana everybody, let everyone be happy,” she continued.

Pressman also revealed that she talked to the award-winning actress recently about getting anxiety as netizens kept on bombarding her about the issue.

“She said sorry to hear that. I hope you feeling better,” she admitted.

The actress said that she was also surprised when she found out about her sister and Reid.

“Nagulat din po ako. Sabay-sabay po tayo. Pero nung sinabi po sa 'kin 'yun recently, hinayaan ko na lang po nag mag-decision 'yung mga tao. They’re old enough to make their own decision naman po. Lahat po ng tao may choice. At kung walang ibang tao naming tinatapakan, feeling ko wala naman pong problema,” she added.

Some netizens have accused Issa as the third party in the breakup of Reid and Lustre in 2020.

Currently, Lustre is happy with her French businessman boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

