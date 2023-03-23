MANILA - One week after giving birth to her baby, actress Trina Legaspi looked back on her pregnancy journey with so much fondness.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Legaspi created a reel showing her baby bump from when she learned that she was pregnant until such time that she was about to pop.

While it wasn’t easy, Legaspi admitted that she actually misses being pregnant.

“Hello 4th trimester! Whew! I miss being pregnant,” she said.

“Kaela’s kicks in my tummy, eating whatever I want, 8 hours of sleep plus naps… and etc! Now she’s here, it’s challenging and overwhelming yet I’m falling in love with her more and more.”

Kaela is Legaspi’s first child with husband Ryan Jarina. The former “Goin’ Bulilit” star and her husband tied the knot in November 2021.

Legaspi, who was in the "Goin' Bulilit" batch that included Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes, postponed her showbiz career for a while to pursue her studies. She graduated with a degree in communications back in 2016.

She returned to the spotlight with her screen name Trina Legaspi and is currently being managed by Star Magic.