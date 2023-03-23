Photo from Sylvia Sanchez's Instagram account

MANILA – Actress Ria Atayde was surrounded by the people close to her hearts, including her boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo, as she marked her birthday.

Atayde’s mother, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, shared photos of her daughter’s intimate birthday celebration.

Based on the post of Sanchez, present at the gathering were the Atayde family, as well as celebrities such as Kathryn Bernardo, Jane Oineza, Darren Espanto, and Kyle Echarri.

Also attending the birthday bash were Joshua Garcia, basketball player LA Tenorio, Enchong Dee and Alora Sasam.

They also invited drag queen Vinas Deluxe to perform at the event where she lip-synced Beyonce’s “If I Were A Boy.”

Earlier this month, Atayde joined Marudo for an enjoyable getaway in Italy.

As seen in Marudo’s Instagram updates, they took full advantage of his work trip by exploring the beautiful province of Marudo in Milan and indulging in some of the area's local delicacies.

In a recent interview, Atayde said she is very much content with her current relationship with Marudo.

“I am very happy right now. I am in a relationship where I feel valued and where there’s so much mutual respect, mutual admiration. Very much [like part of the family], I’d say,” she said.

It was during an ANC Headstart interview in January when Marudo confirmed that he and Atayde are already a couple.

