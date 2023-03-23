‘Papa’s girl’ Sunshine Dizon mourns father’s death

Photo from Sunshine Dizon's Instagram account.

MANILA – Actress Sunshine Dizon is mourning the death of her father, who passed away on March 20.

Dizon took to Instagram to announce the sad news, saying she will always be a daddy’s girl.

“I love you Papa. I never knew this kind of pain and longing. I will always be a Papa's girl,” she said in one post.

In another post, Dizon said that her father, Isagani Bengson Dizon Jr, died peacefully in his sleep.

“About to board the most painful flight I will ever take. No more Papa's big smile and warm hug to welcome me,” she said.

She also sought prayers for her two siblings and family during this difficult time in their lives.

“Please pray for strength for my two siblings Sami and Isabel Dizon and the whole family. Thank you to those who called, messaged me personally, left messages and to those whom we personally do not know and yet sent their sympathies, thank you,” she continued.

In 2021, Dizon was part of the ABS-CBN series "Marry Me, Marry You."



