Paolo Montalban, Brandy reunite in 'Descendants: The Rise of Red'

Filipino-American actor Paolo Montalban is set to reprise his role as Prince Charming in the forthcoming Disney+ film “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

The movie will see the reunion of Montalban, whose character is now referred to as King Charming, and American singer Brandy, who played Cinderella in the 1997 movie “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella.”

Disney+ shared gave the fans a peek into the project by sharing a behind-the-scenes reel on Instagram on Wednesday.

The short clip depicts the two look very much comfortable with each other’s company as they catch up on set while dressed as royals.

Aside from the Montalban and Brandy, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” will also feature China Anne McClain, Kylie Cantrall, Dara Renee, Rita Ora, and more.

The movie will be directed by Jennifer Phang.