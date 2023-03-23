MANILA -- American rock band Mr. Big is heading back to Manila for a one-night show this August.



In a social media post, local promoter PULP Live World announced that the band will be bringing its The Big Finish tour to the Skydome of SM City North EDSA onon August 9.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting April 1 at 12 noon via SM Tickets outlets and online.

It's not the first time that Mr. Big will perform their rock classics for their Filipino fans. The group had their last concert in Manila back in 2017.

Mr. Big is behind the hits "To Be With You," “Wild World,” “Just Take My Heart,” and “Green-Tinted Sixties Mind.”